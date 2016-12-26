Look: Our favorite ‘Portland’ stories of 2016

The most quintessential Portland stories of 2016. (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some pretty exciting things happened in the Rose City in 2016. Check out our list of the most quintessential Portland stories:

Hipster Santa returns to Pioneer Place Mall

Hipster Santa says he'll be getting around town on his bike, December 2015 (KOIN)
Sasquatch’s new job: Portland crossing guard

Sasquatch is helping remind drivers to watch out for kids on the road now that school is back in session. (PBOT via Facebook)
Oryx, horned animal native to Africa, seen in Forest Park

Erin Walter was hiking in Forest Park when she snapped a picture of the Oryx, Oct. 24, 2015 (KOIN)
That’s BS: Wieden+Kennedy opens Trump food truck

Wieden+Kennedy is serving "a healthy dose of factual information" with its baloney sandwiches at Donald Trump's BS Food Truck. (Wieden+Kennedy)
Poopmaster 6000 cleans up after crows in Portland

The Poopmaster 6000 in action, Jan. 12, 2016 (KOIN)
Accidental thief returns Subaru with apology, gas money

The note left on the car. (Faceook/Erin Hatzi)
New Portland hotel embraces tiny house trend

The Tiny Digs Hotel includes 6 tiny house rentals with different themes. (KOIN)
Travel Portland uses Mr. Dude to increase tourism

Mr. Dude is part of a marketing campaign from Travel Portland to introduce Portland to Japan. September, 27, 2016, (Travel Portland)
DOJ to ‘Keep Portland Weird’ plate campaign: Stop

Organizers have started a campaign to fund "Keep Portland Weird" license plates, October 18, 2016. (Kickstarter)
Photos: 2016 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland

Thousands turned out for the 2016 Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN)
Frosted Flakes meets beer in brewer collaboration

Tim Hohl (Left) and Michael Kora, owners of Coin Toss and Montavilla (respectively) on brew day. (Courtesy photo)
Portland could force drive-thrus to serve cyclists

Portland cyclists want to make roads safer for people on bikes. (KOIN)
