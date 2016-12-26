Have Goodwill donations? Amazon will pay to ship them

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ‘Tis the season for giving, and Amazon just made it a whole lot easier to donate items to Goodwill.

If you did your holiday shopping online, chances are you probably have empty boxes lying around. But instead of throwing those boxes away, you can fill them up with donations that Amazon’s Give Back Box program will ship to Goodwill free of charge.

Boxes don’t need to be from Amazon, but they have to meet UPS or USPS regulations.

Once you’re ready to ship off your donations, all you have to do is click here to print your shipping label. The donations will go to your nearest participating Goodwill.

For more information, click here.