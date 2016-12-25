‘Under the Bridge’ deliveries help homeless stay warm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people living in homeless camps received warm clothes and other necessities this Christmas thanks to the support of local advocates.

Volunteers from the Portland Houseless Support Coalition and Right 2 Dream Too joined forces to make deliveries during the Under the Bridge Walk.

“I think the needs are greater, needs are increasing, houselessness is increasing,” homeless advocate Vahid Brown said. “We are coming back to R2DToo empty handed tonight, which is not always the case in the Under the Bridge Walks.”

This year, Brown said volunteers gave away 7 truckloads full of donations. Some of the items included hand warmers, gloves, hats, sleeping bags and backpacks.

For more information on how to donate, click here.