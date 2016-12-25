Man killed while standing on Hwy 30 after crash

CLATSOP CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 59-year-old Washington man was killed Saturday morning in a crash along Hwy 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police said.

Investigators determined Edward Carlson was standing on the highway around 10 a.m. after being involved in a minor crash. Conditions were icy at the time, and police said the Toyota 4Runner Carlson was in and a Honda Odyssey lost traction and crashed into each other. Both cars came to a rest on the highway.

But shortly after, as Carlson and 62-year-old Lorraine Sebastian were standing in the roadway, a Subaru Legacy lost control and struck the Toyota 4Runner.

Carlson was reportedly hit by both the Toyota and the Subaru. He died at the scene.

Sebastian was also hit by at least one of the cars, according to investigators, and was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The people in the Honda were also standing on the highway at the time of the crash, but only sustained minor injuries, police said. The driver of the Subaru wasn’t injured.