Driver plows into Salem Dairy Queen

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a car that drove into a Salem Dairy Queen was rushed to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Just after 3 a.m. Christmas morning, Marion County firefighters and paramedics went to the scene of the crash in the 3000 block of Lancaster Drive. Authorities said one person was trapped inside the car, and the jaws-of-life were used to get the driver out.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.