PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died and 2 others seriously hurt after a car went down an embankment in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Christmas.

Portland police found the car down the embankment around SE 103rd and Mt. Scott Boulevard just before 2 a.m., officials said. Two of the people inside were rushed by ambulance to area hospitals, but the other person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No names have been released at this time.