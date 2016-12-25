500 enjoy Christmas meal at Union Gospel Mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders feasted on a delicious Christmas meal at Union Gospel Mission Sunday morning, thanks to the hard work of 140 volunteers.

Close to 500 people gathered at the mission on NW 3rd Avenue at 10 a.m.

A Union Gospel Mission spokesperson said 140 volunteers spent days preparing 50 hams, 350 lbs of yams, 200 lbs of green beans and 200 lbs of fruit cocktail.

Those who attended also enjoyed pie for dessert and received gift bags with cold weather gear, socks and blankets. The event wrapped up around 1 p.m.

