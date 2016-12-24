Silverton man jailed on 13 sex abuse charges

Jason Tison charged with rape, sodomy, sex abuse, coercion, promoting prostitution

Jason Tison, 38, was arrested on 13 charges including sexual assault. (Marion Co. Sheriff's Office)
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old Silverton man is facing 13 charges including rape, sodomy and promoting prostitution.

The Statesman Journal reports Jason Dean Tison was initially arrested in August on 4 counts of second-degree sexual abuse and promoting prostitution.

A secret indictment accused Tison of forcing a woman to engage in sexual intercourse over a 4-month period between 2014 and 2015.

In another arrest warrant stemming from 8 sexual abuse charges, Tison was accused of raping, sodomizing and forcing 2 different women to engage in sexual intercourse on more than one occasion. One of the women was reportedly victimized for about a year.

Tison has a previous conviction in 2005 for sexual abuse and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.