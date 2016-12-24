Silverton man jailed on 13 sex abuse charges

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old Silverton man is facing 13 charges including rape, sodomy and promoting prostitution.

The Statesman Journal reports Jason Dean Tison was initially arrested in August on 4 counts of second-degree sexual abuse and promoting prostitution.

A secret indictment accused Tison of forcing a woman to engage in sexual intercourse over a 4-month period between 2014 and 2015.

In another arrest warrant stemming from 8 sexual abuse charges, Tison was accused of raping, sodomizing and forcing 2 different women to engage in sexual intercourse on more than one occasion. One of the women was reportedly victimized for about a year.

Tison has a previous conviction in 2005 for sexual abuse and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.