Presents from police brighten Xmas for Beaverton kids

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers with Beaverton Police Dept. took to the streets Saturday, not just to enforce the law, but to reinforce the meaning of Christmas.

The police department adopted 48 families in need and committed to giving them a brighter Christmas this year.

Officers collected presents for more than 100 children from the Union Gospel Shelter, Beaverton Pal, the Salvation Army, Veterans and Family Care Center and Beaverton School District’s Homeless Youth Program.

“We are just hoping we are able to bring a little happiness to them,” officer Mike Rowe said. “It brings happiness to us being able to help, and I also think seeing a police officer come to the door bringing you some Christmas presents is a pretty cool thing.”

Beaverton Police Officers prepare to deliver presents to families in need on Christmas Eve #koin6news pic.twitter.com/lzbQnvINbE — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) December 25, 2016

The gifts were purchased with donations made by city employees, volunteers and community members. Each present was wrapped by employees of the police department or volunteers.

This is the second year Beaverton PD has made these special deliveries, and this year they doubled the number of families they helped.