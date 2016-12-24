Driver dies after rear-ending TriMet bus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died in the hospital Saturday evening after she rear-ended a TriMet bus in Northeast Portland, police said.

The woman, who may be in her 90s, reportedly drove her Honda into the back of the bus around 2:15 p.m. on NE MLK Jr. Boulevard and Alberta Street.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Her son, who was in the car at the time of the crash, wasn’t hurt but went to the hospital to be with his mother.

The TriMet bus driver and passengers were uninjured in the crash.

Police closed northbound lanes of NE MLK Jr. Boulevard for an investigation.