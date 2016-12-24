Bend police fatally shoot driver during traffic stop

BEND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police shot and killed a 31-year-old Bend man who allegedly resisted arrest during a traffic stop Friday night, officials said.

Officers attempted to pull over Michael Tyler Jacques around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Bend and Franklin, according to Oregon State Police.

KTVZ reports witnesses called 911 around that time to report a white Dodge Caravan driving erratically in the area. They described the minivan “running into snowbanks, getting sideways on the road [and] almost striking a bicyclist.”

Shortly after, Bend police officers pulled Jacques over. But reports indicate he resisted arrest and a Taser was used on him, although it failed to subdue him.

“Following the Taser, at least one officer fired their gun,” Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said during Saturday’s press conference, according to KTVZ.

Officers then reportedly got Jacques out of the minivan and began administering first aid until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into whether Jacques was intoxicated at the time, but toxicology tests could take weeks or months to process.

The 31-year-old is said to have moved to Bend from California relatively recently.

KTVZ reports he was arrested in July and charged with assaulting an officer.