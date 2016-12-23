Woman’s car stolen from TriMet Park & Ride lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman’s car was stolen in plain sight just days before Christmas, and now police are asking the public to help them track it down.

Doris Walker said she left her car at the TriMet Park & Ride at 92nd and Holgate. But when she came back on the train, her car was nowhere to be found.

“I just kind of stood there for a minute, you can imagine I wasn’t sure how to react,” Walker told KOIN 6 News. “I thought maybe I put it in a different spot.”

But the 1997 Chevy Cavalier wasn’t in another spot and it hadn’t been towed, either. Walker said she was stunned when she realized what had happened.

“Now why they would want to make my little ’97 Chevy Cavalier is just unbeknownst to me,” she said. “It’s just turned my whole life clear upside down.”

The Park & Ride is loaded with security cameras, and KOIN 6 News reached out to TriMet to get a copy of the footage.

Walker’s car is said to have expired California license plates.

If you have any information on where it may be, please call Portland police.