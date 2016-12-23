Winter weather could make holiday travel tricky

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Another winter storm threatens to disrupt traffic in parts of Oregon in time for the holiday travel rush.
Blizzard-like conditions closed I-84 in Eastern Oregon between Baker City and Pendleton early Friday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the eastern and central parts of the state through 10 p.m. Pacific.
Storms are expected to bring up to a foot of snow to the Cascade Mountain passes, with the heaviest accumulations in Lane County.
Another 1-2 inches was forecast for the Columbia River Gorge.
Central Oregon is expecting another 2-3 inches of snow after getting walloped earlier this month with near-record snowfall.
The Willamette Valley, including the heavily traveled I-5 corridor, will remain clear.
If you’re traveling north to Seattle Friday night, be prepared to drive through snow. If you travel towards Port Angeles and the higher country there, roads could be even worse with some spots receiving 6-12 inches of snow.
Stay with KOIN 6 News for forecast updates during the holiday weekend