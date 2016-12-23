Winter weather could make holiday travel tricky

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Another winter storm threatens to disrupt traffic in parts of Oregon in time for the holiday travel rush.

Blizzard-like conditions closed I-84 in Eastern Oregon between Baker City and Pendleton early Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the eastern and central parts of the state through 10 p.m. Pacific.

Storms are expected to bring up to a foot of snow to the Cascade Mountain passes, with the heaviest accumulations in Lane County.

Motorists in Eastern Oregon urged to use extreme caution as weather conditions are poor. Maybe change travel plans. — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) December 23, 2016

Several Eastern Oregon highways are closed due to weather including I-84, OR 237, OR 203. https://t.co/SsqxkwoOBg is BEST source of info. — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) December 23, 2016

Another 1-2 inches was forecast for the Columbia River Gorge.

Central Oregon is expecting another 2-3 inches of snow after getting walloped earlier this month with near-record snowfall.

The Willamette Valley, including the heavily traveled I-5 corridor, will remain clear.

If you’re traveling north to Seattle Friday night, be prepared to drive through snow. If you travel towards Port Angeles and the higher country there, roads could be even worse with some spots receiving 6-12 inches of snow.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for forecast updates during the holiday weekend