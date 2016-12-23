Winter weather could make holiday travel tricky

Drivers should carry extra blankets, tire chains, shovels, flashlights, batteries

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 5 South after a multiple-vehicle crash near Albany, Ore., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. Oregon's dry winter was interrupted Thursday by a storm that was expected to drop snow throughout the state, with as many as nine inches accumulating in the central Willamette Valley. Stormy conditions early in the day snarled traffic on Interstate 5 around Salem and Albany. (AP Photo/Statesman-Journal, Danielle Peterson)
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 5 South after a multiple-vehicle crash near Albany, Ore., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Statesman-Journal, Danielle Peterson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Another winter storm threatens to disrupt traffic in parts of Oregon in time for the holiday travel rush.

Blizzard-like conditions closed I-84 in Eastern Oregon between Baker City and Pendleton early Friday.

TripCheck – Road Conditions

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the eastern and central parts of the state through 10 p.m. Pacific.

Storms are expected to bring up to a foot of snow to the Cascade Mountain passes, with the heaviest accumulations in Lane County.

Another 1-2 inches was forecast for the Columbia River Gorge.

Central Oregon is expecting another 2-3 inches of snow after getting walloped earlier this month with near-record snowfall.

The Willamette Valley, including the heavily traveled I-5 corridor, will remain clear.

If you’re traveling north to Seattle Friday night, be prepared to drive through snow. If you travel towards Port Angeles and the higher country there, roads could be even worse with some spots receiving 6-12 inches of snow.

Expect to hit snow if you're traveling north to Seattle Friday night, December 23, 2016. (KOIN)
Expect to hit snow if you’re traveling north to Seattle Friday night, December 23, 2016. (KOIN)

Stay with KOIN 6 News for forecast updates during the holiday weekend

Related Posts