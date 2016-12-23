‘We love you Teddy’: Community honors Costco greeter

CLARK CO., Wash. (KOIN) — A beloved Costco greeter has touched the lives of countless people throughout the years, and on Friday his community returned the favor by gathering in his honor as he recovers from surgery.

Salmon Creek’s Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene was packed with friends and loved ones who said they want Teddy Patrick to know just how loved he is.

The Costco greeter who has also appeared in several Goodwill PSA’s suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and went into surgery the next morning.

Pastor Tim Westerberg told KOIN 6 News he visited Teddy in the hospital and that his prognosis is very good.

“We just have gathered today to kind of give back to him, help him to know how much he’s loved,” Westerberg said.