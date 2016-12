PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Terri Moulton, the stepmom of Kyron Horman who went missing in 2010, was arrested Friday in California, officials tell KOIN 6 News.

Moulton, who previously went by the last name Horman when she was married to Kaine Horman, is charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

She is being held in Marin County Jail on $25,000 bail.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.