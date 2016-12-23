Lithia Motors buys Terminal 1 for $12.5M

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Bureau of Environmental Services has decided to sell Terminal 1 to Lithia Motors for $12.5 million — $2.5 million more than the company’s original offer.

The purchase will allow Lithia, a large auto dealership based in Medford, to consolidate its Portland operations, says the company’s agent, Richard Baranzano. Hundreds of family-wage jobs are likley to be created on the 14-acre piece of industrial property at 2400 N.W. Front Ave.

Six other bids were submitted for the property, which had been declared suplus by the City Council. A bidding war ensured while BES, which owns the property, was conducting its due diligence, prompting Lithia to increase its bid, says Baranzano.

The sale was a long time coming. BES put it on the market earlier this year but the council voted 3-to-2 to allow developer Homer Williams to open a homeless shelter in a vacant warehouse there just before the bids were due. They ranged from $6 million to $10 million, which was less than Commissioner Nick Fish, who is in charge of BES and voted against the shelter proposal, thought they would be.

The property was put back up for bid after Commissioner Dan Saltzman, who is in charge of the Portland Housing Bureau and introduced Williams’ proposal to the council, pulled the plug on it when the planning process stalled. The new bids were mostly in the $10 million range.

