Police on the lookout for Molalla burglary suspect

MOLALLA, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are working to find a 31-year-old man wanted for breaking into a local funeral chapel Thursday night.

An alarm went off at Molalla Funeral Chapel on E Main Street around 9 p.m., according to Molalla Police Dept.

Officers who arrived on the scene reportedly saw a man they recognized leaving the building. He has been identified as Wayne Lester Smith, police said.

Smith is wanted for first-degree burglary in connection with Thursday’s break-in.

Anyone who sees Smith should call 911 immediately.