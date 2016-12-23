Photos: Top Pet Walk Forecast 2016

Editor’s Note: Each day, you send in pictures for Sally Showman’s Pet Walk Forecast. There are thousands of pictures, and we thank you for sharing. Our Web Staff went through the submissions and chose some really great photos from your submissions for this list. There are so many more we couldn’t get to, but you can see them all on the Pet Walk Forecast Page.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s Tango & Blue and Patchy and Bebe and Wartaw. These are literally just a few of the fantastic pictures you shared of your pets through 2016. We love to see the pictures of your pets, so keep them coming in 2017. Take a pic and upload it to:

Top Pet Walk Forecast 2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Happy Birthday Cabo Wabo Sunrise Mom- Jennifer Bishop in Vancouver, May 12, 2016 (sunsh)inejen1979) Bebe the Australian Shepherd gets to know you 35 lb. Cat Roger, June 9, 2016 (jonwalt33) Toby has become very protective over his human brother Ethan, November 10, 2016 (Ronda Aloha) Wartaw just hanging out in Toledo, Washington, May 24, 2016 (carolbunyardj) Keeper and Emmy are hanging out at Bridal Veil Falls Overlook, one of our favorite places to go in the gorge, December 8, 2016 (Rick Cervenak) Norman and Simba-- Bromance at its finest, July 25, 2016 (trentink17) Sasha diehard Cubs Fan, October 31, 2016 -- The Cubs won the World Series 2 days later. (Mike) Tango & Blue don't swim but like to wade in the river during their walks at Home Valley Park in the Columbia River Gorge, June 24, 2016 (Terese Stacy) Brutus is a 4lb. mini Pom and is almost 2 years old. This picture was taken April 5th in Woodburn at the Wooden Shoe Tulip (Mike Beenken) Lucy smiles, October 13, 2016 (sevenrayscrystal) Mr Munch taking up all heat, December 1, 2016 (jshawn71) Patchy, a guinea pig in Shanghai, China, July 7, 2016 (Submitted by Ken Davis, artwork by Jonathan Davis)