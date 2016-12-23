New rules set to help Beaverton food cart pods

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — New rules passed by the Beaverton City Council this month will make it easier for food cart pods to be built.

Previously, high costs and restrictions made it difficult for people to establish pods in the city. But the modified rules, which go into effect January 12 2017, should ease some of the burden.

Under the new rules, pods will be allowed to store fresh and waste water in above ground tanks so they don’t have to make potentially expensive connections to water and sewer lines.

“We’re trying to make it easier for food pods to become established. We’ve eliminated the undergrounding of all utilities. They can now use above ground storage for waste and for water which is what’s being done around the region,” Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle tells KOIN 6 News.

Doyle says he expects elimination of the underground utility hookup requirement to dramatically lower costs and allow food carts to operate in Beaverton profitably. He expects to see a 15 to 20 food cart pod right in the shadow of the Beaverton Building as early as this spring.

New regulations will be set into place as well, allowing:

* Food trucks to operate without a city permit if they are located on a site for three hours or less

* Food trucks to operate with a city permit if they are located on site for three to seven hours

* Up to three food trucks that operate with a permit (that is, operate on one site for more than three hours, but less than seven hours) to locate on one site

These changes allow for more flexibility for food trucks to relocate and gather as a group on a temporary basis.