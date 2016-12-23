Holiday giving slowed by Oregon’s winter storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday season is a time for giving, and many local organizations rely on the generosity of others to feed people and keep them warm, in addition to putting on festive displays.

But back-to-back winter storms in Portland put a damper on their fundraising efforts, and many volunteers are scrambling to make up for lost time.

The Grotto’s annual Christmas Festival of Lights has become a Portland staple, with more than 1.5 million sparkling bulbs drawing big crowds. But snow and ice forced The Grotto to close its gates for 5 days.

“We were able to get everything back up,” Janet Dearing,The Grotto’s event coordinator, said. “It didn’t tear our lights off, it didn’t break too many things, so we were able to get right back up.”

The nonprofit is now back on track to raise enough money to maintain the grounds and keep the festival going.

Unfortunately, the Salvation Army says it’s down about $140,000 due to Portland’s winter storms. The last day to drop a donation in one of the organization’s red kettles around town is Christmas Eve, but you can still contribute online after that.

Portland International Raceway is also hoping to make up for lost time. Officials say they hope the next 3 nights will bring numbers up to where they were last year.