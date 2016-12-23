Coos Bay man dies after fall from ocean side cliff

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Police say the body of 36-year-old man has been recovered at the base of a cliff near Coos Bay.

Oregon State Police said in a news release that emergency personnel responded to the report of a possible dead person near Charleston Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man fell from the cliff and that responders found him under an approximately 80-foot cliff in the sand. Police say they had to work quickly to investigate and remove his body before the ocean tide came in.

Police identified the man as Ryan Crousser of Coos Bay.

Police as of Friday it appears no foul play was involved. The investigation is ongoing.