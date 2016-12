PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 75-year-old woman died Thursday evening after being hit by a car on a Beaverton road, officials said.

The woman wasn’t walking in a crosswalk when she was hit by a car traveling east on Allen Boulevard between 141st and Wilson avenues, Beaverton Police Dept. said.

She was conscious when she was taken to the hospital, according to police, but she later passed away. Her identity has not been released.

Allen Boulevard was temporarily closed for an investigation.