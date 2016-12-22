Watch: Ho ho holdup, ‘Santa’ robs Memphis bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Memphis robber donned the disguise of a jolly old man from the North Pole before leaving the bank on Wednesday.

At 10 a.m., the Memphis City Employee Credit Union on Elvis Presley Boulevard was robbed by a man who wore a Santa Claus mask, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The individual came into the bank, handed out candy canes to several employees, wished them a merry Christmas and then handed a note to a teller demanding money from her cash drawer.

After getting the money, the Santa suspect simply walked away, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and anyone with information on the robber is encouraged to contact police at 901.528.2274.