PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Burglars have stolen an ATM from the American Legion post on NE 20th Ave.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects pried open the door and stole the ATM from inside post 176 on December 15.

Video captured during the burglary shows what appear to be 2 men with a blue Chevrolet Blazer SUV.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Deputy Scott Gilberti at 360.397.2211.