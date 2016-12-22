Teen driven by dad arrested for stealing bait package

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teen was arrested after allegedly stealing a bait package from a home in Aloha.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the 17-year-old boy was in the car with his dad and other juveniles looking for cans when the teen got out, ran down the block and grabbed the package.

He reportedly told his dad he was looking for a lost dog and hid the package in the car so no one else knew it was there.

The tracking device in the bait package was triggered when he picked it up and deputies stopped the car at SW 165th and Farmington Road. The suspect was arrested for theft in the second degree and later released into his parents custody. The father was not arrested.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office still has bait packages strategically placed around the county.