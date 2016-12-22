Sources: Democrats throw a costly bummer of a party

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Democrats and their allies spent more than $108,000 for a general election night party at the Oregon Convention Center that turned into something of a wake.

Although Oregon Democrats won the state offices of governor, attorney general and state treasurer as expected, the crowd watched in growing horror as Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton for president and Republicans took control of more state houses across the country as the night rolled on. Republican Dennis Richardson also was elected Oregon secretary of state and Measure 97, the corporate sales tax measure supported by practically everyone at the party, was easily defeated.

Among those paying for the party, the Democratic Party of Oregon spent a little more than $47,000 as the host. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown paid $5,000 to the party for a hospitality suite and spent another $2,969 for “election night support.” The AFL-CIO and other allies paid for rooms, too.

Snow messes with fight against global warming

The irony is too strong to escape comment.

Portland became the first city in the country to prohibit new and expanded fossil fuel terminals last Wednesday to fight global warming. But the final vote on the measure, introduced by Mayor Charlie Hales, had been postponed from the previous Thursday when the season’s first snowstorm hit the city. A congratulatory news conference with Hales and environmental groups supporting the measure also was canceled because City Hall was shut down.

When the council approved the measure the following Wednesday, the vote took place mere hours before the second snowstorm of the month arrived, prompting many businesses and government offices to close early and snarling traffic on area roads and freeways for hours.

Of course, global warming has been renamed climate change by those fighting additional greenhouse gas emissions, because climate disruptions from emissions can go both ways at times. But at least some motorists probably were worried about running out of the gasoline the council wants to restrict while they were stuck in traffic.

New York laughs at Portland

Like most Portland-area residents, The New York Post was shocked that so little snow caused so many massive traffic jams last Wednesday.

“Abandoned cars litter streets in Portland, Ore., after just a couple of inches of snow falls,” read the headline on a story last Thursday in the Post, which covers a city used to powering though feet, not inches, of snow every winter.

The story, reported by The Associated Press, cited several reasons to explain the gridlock in the Portland area, including the storm’s early- afternoon timing and the fact that transportation crews do not use rock salt to melt snow and ice because of environmental concerns. The next day, the Oregon Department of Transportation said it would begin using rock salt at especially hazardous locations.