Thanks to snow, PPS adds 2 days to school year

The last day of school will be June 13, 2017

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Students enjoying a snow day at Chapman Elementary School, December 8, 2016. (PPS)
Students enjoying a snow day at Chapman Elementary School, December 8, 2016. (PPS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students at Portland Public Schools won’t get out for summer as early as they thought thanks to inclement weather that shut down schools for several days in December.

PPS calendar

The district will add 2 days to the school year to make up for lost days on December 8 and 9. School will end for the 2016-2017 year on June 13, 2017.

“We may see more problematic weather in the coming months,” PPS’ December newsletter stated. “Decisions to close or delay school are not made lightly.”

The impact of snow days on December 15 and 16 will be reviewed in January.

Related Posts