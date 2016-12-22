Thanks to snow, PPS adds 2 days to school year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students at Portland Public Schools won’t get out for summer as early as they thought thanks to inclement weather that shut down schools for several days in December.

The district will add 2 days to the school year to make up for lost days on December 8 and 9. School will end for the 2016-2017 year on June 13, 2017.

“We may see more problematic weather in the coming months,” PPS’ December newsletter stated. “Decisions to close or delay school are not made lightly.”

The impact of snow days on December 15 and 16 will be reviewed in January.