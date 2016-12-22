OSU receives DOE grant for wave energy test facility

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State University has landed a federal grant for the design, permitting and construction of an advanced wave energy test facility.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that the U.S. Department of Energy announced the decision Wednesday. Department officials say the grant is for up to $40 million but the final amount is subject to appropriation.

The Pacific Marine Energy Center South Energy Test Site will be an open-water, grid-connected facility for trying out devices being developed by private companies to capture the energy of ocean waves and turn it into electricity.

Energy department officials say the investments will create jobs and help develop an untapped energy source.

The facility is expected to be running by 2020.