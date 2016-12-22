Oregon Zoo takes in another one-eyed bald eagle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo has welcomed a new bald eagle to its Eagle Canyon habitat after she was rescued in Wisconsin’s Vernon Wildlife Area.

Reetahkac was found on the ground along a trail by hikers in February. They were concerned she couldn’t fly so they called authorities.

The eagle had a deep puncture wound in her left eye, likely from a fight with another eagle. She also had lead poisoning from something she ate around the time she was found.

Veterinarians treated Reetahkac with chelation therapy, which removes lead from the body. Her left eye was also removed to allow her injury to heal.

With just one eye, officials said she wouldn’t be able to hunt successfully, which is why she was brought to the Oregon Zoo. She joins another one-eyed bald eagle, Jack, who also has damaged feathers, which limits his flying ability.

The Oregon Zoo said eagles ingest lead when they eat the remains of an animal that has been shot with lead bullets. The zoo is working to educate hunters about this danger and encourage them to use non-lead bullets.

“Thanks to intervention, this eagle got a second chance, but its exposure to lead could have been prevented,” Leland Brown, non-lead hunting education coordinator at the Oregon Zoo said in a press release. “When hunters choose non-lead ammunition, they’re helping scavenging wildlife stay healthy by keeping lead out of the environment.”

The Oregon Zoo is now home to 4 bald eagles, Reetahkac joins Jack, Athena an Sukkai. Jack and Reetahkac can be distinguished by their missing eye — Jack has no right eye, Reetahkac has no left eye.