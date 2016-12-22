Multnomah Co. now ‘sanctuary’ for the undocumented

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County commissioners on Thursday morning voted to pass a resolution making the county a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

Supporters of the resolution say it will help alleviate some fears among minority groups who have become nervous about the incoming presidential administration.

Alice Perry of the Latina Network says a sanctuary county resolution is another welcome signal from elected leaders.

“There’s fear not only among undocumented people, but fear from citizen children who fear that there parents would be deported and they might be left at school,” Perry tells KOIN 6 News.

“It sends a message that our people are welcome and will continue to be served here and will be treated with dignity and that sends a powerful, powerful message,” Perry says.

Perry and others say the tough talk on immigration during the presidential campaign and the deportation rhetoric is a setback for the country. They say it’s created an unhealthy environment and it turns its back on the fact that America is itself a country of immigrants.