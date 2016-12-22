Man in sunglasses robs Lake Oswego Chase Bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wearing a beanie and sunglasses robbed a Chase Bank in Lake Oswego on Wednesday, December 21.

The man walked into the bank on South State Street at about 3:40 p.m. and gave a demand note to the teller. He walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen being picked up in a black, 4-door sedan that looked like a 2008 3-series BMW, police said.

The suspect is a white man in his 30s or 40s with little to no facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket over a grey sweatshirt, light jeans, gloves, a black beanie and sunglasses.

If you know anything about the theft, call 503.635.0249.