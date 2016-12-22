Author of pimp memoir guilty in sex conspiracy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man accused of operating an escort service out of Los Angeles has been found guilty in federal court.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that a jury on Wednesday found Taquarius Ford guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, two counts of sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion, and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Ford threatened to blackmail women if they didn’t follow his rules, used violence against some and coerced others into getting tattoos of his name as a sign of loyalty.

Ford’s attorney argued that he did profit from prostitution, but that none of the women he worked with were coerced into having sex for profit.

Sentencing is set for April 3.

Ford, who was indicted in 2014, described himself online as an entrepreneur, posting YouTube videos in which he promised fast cash for people who signed up on his website. He even set up a page on the Internet Movie Database for himself, posing as a legitimate modeling agent and entertainment producer.

Court documents also revealed Ford wrote a book, “Denial of a Pimp,” in which he describes his life working as a pimp.

One passage from the book detailed how Ford would lure women into working for him.

“Small towns are great places for finding new girls. I usually hit places like the mall, Walmarts and fast food joints,” the passage read. “I show them a few pictures of me with my celebrity friends then come at them on some modeling or you should be an actress (and) within an hour they’re hooked.”

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.