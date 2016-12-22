Accused PDX flasher may be in Seattle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Concern for a man who allegedly flashed himself at Portland International Airport and then went missing dissipated late Thursday morning when investigators said they learned he went to Seattle.

Airport officials said 25-year-old Dale Riley II was arrested at PDX after flashing two minors in the waiting area on the A concourse. He was arrested, booked and released on December 19.

Portland Police on Thursday said Riley, who lives in Vancouver, hasn’t been seen since Monday and his family is concerned he is in a mental health crisis. He was released from a hospital for a mental health crisis the day before his arrest at PDX.

Authorities learned Riley went to Seattle on December 20. Local law enforcement will check on his well-being with Puget Sound authorities.