LO neighbors recall night of Molotov cocktail attack

Related Coverage Ex-LOHS student charged with tossing Molotov cocktail

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lake Oswego High School graduate, home from college for the holidays, was arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail into another teen’s home two years ago.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News have revealed more information about the night when that Molotov cocktail was thrown at a residence in the 4000 block of Upper Drive in Lake Oswego.

The weapon started a small fire as a family slept upstairs back in 2014. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Neighbors Rick and Kris Gates still remember the night it happened on June 18, 2014.

“Just the fact of what it was was a shock,” Rick Gates said.

According to Clackamas County court documents, the suspect, Travis Toal is now a junior at the University of Southern California.

The alleged incident happened around the time he would have graduated from high school.

Police said around 11 p.m. Toal threw the Molotov cocktail into a home on Upper Drive. A family of four was living in the home at the time. They woke up to thick smoke and were able to put the small fire out. In past statements, police said that it was not a well-made device.

Those who remember the case from 2014 are interested in finding out what the district attorney and police will reveal about a motive in the case since it is so unusual for the neighborhood where the incident took place.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood,” said Kris Gates.

“If somebody had thrown a rock through the window, [that’s] a different thing, but a Molotov cocktail, I’ve never heard of that before,” said Rick Gates.

Neither Toal’s family nor the victims have responded to requests for comment from KOIN 6 News.

Along with arson charges, Toal also faces reckless endangerment charges, one count for each family member that was sleeping in the home at the time of the incident.

Toal’s mother requested that his bail be reduced, stating that he didn’t have any money or assets. Toal posted bail regardless and was released Tuesday night.