PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search-and-rescue crews have successfully rescued a hiker who slid off a trail at the Wahkeena Falls Trailhead.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the 57-year-old woman slipped on ice and snow and fell down a 40-foot embankment.

Search and rescue crews were able to get to her and they walked her out of the area. She didn’t sustain any major injuries.

The hiker and a friend were visiting from Texas, officials with Corbett Fire said.