PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several apartment buildings were evacuated after the Portland Water Bureau hit a natural gas line at NW 23rd and Raleigh on Thursday.

A few businesses within a one block radius were also evacuated and NW Natural shut off the gas.

Portland Fire and Rescue is telling people to avoid the area.

Streets opening up in area, gas leak contained. RT @PDXFire: Gas leak at NW 22nd and Raleigh. @PBOTinfo #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 22, 2016