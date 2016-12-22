Freedom for ‘outdoor junkie’ comes in chair form

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Nico Serra moved to Portland from Utah, he did it in order to get out and enjoy the Oregon outdoors — the trails, the parks, Mount Hood, the Pacific Ocean.

But while riding his bike about 6 weeks after moving, he was hit by a car in Northeast Portland. That day — April 20, 2010 — changed his life.

“It was a different lifetime ago and I was a wilderness guide when I lived in Utah,” Serra told KOIN 6 News. “I’ve always loved being outside ever since I was a kid.”

But the crash at NE 33rd and Killingsworth “profoundly changed my life,” he said. He loved to rock climb, play softball, mountain bike, white water raft and hike — but he couldn’t do them anymore.

Serra, 35, worked hard to recuperate, but after 5 years he said he “couldn’t get better even if I tried really, really hard.”

He learned then he had a genetic condition, the Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which made it nearly impossible for him to walk. He also uses a permanent splint on his hand and wrist and deals with pain in his neck and back.

But he turned his attention to helping raise awareness around Portland for those with disabilities and the need for more accessible buildings.

‘The mountain bike of wheelchairs’

He first learned about the GRIT Freedom Chair through a TED talk.

Nico Serra’s new GRIT Freedom Chair View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Nico Serra looks at his new GRIT Freedom Chair, described as the "mountain bike of wheelchairs," December 22, 2016 (KOIN) Nico Serra looks at his new GRIT Freedom Chair, described as the "mountain bike of wheelchairs," December 22, 2016 (KOIN) Nico Serra looks at his new GRIT Freedom Chair, described as the "mountain bike of wheelchairs," December 22, 2016 (KOIN) A GRIT Freedom Chair, described as the "mountain bike of wheelchairs," as seen in a courtesy photo Nico Serra receives his new "mountain bike of wheel chairs" from the GRIT Freedom Chair Pay it Forward Low Income Fund, Dec. 22, 2016 (KOIN) Nico Serra smiles as he uses his new "mountain bike of wheel chairs" from the GRIT Freedom Chair Pay it Forward Low Income Fund, Dec. 22, 2016 (KOIN) Nico Serra smiles as he uses his new "mountain bike of wheel chairs" from the GRIT Freedom Chair Pay it Forward Low Income Fund, Dec. 22, 2016 (KOIN)

“It was 3 MIT students that designed this chair because people in other countries don’t have the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Serra said. “They designed this chair so people could get around on different kinds of terrain.”

The GRIT Freedom Chair Pay it Forward Low Income Fund

He applied for a free chair for the GRIT Freedom Chair, which he described as the “mountain bike of wheelchairs.”

Some grants for riders in tough financial situations come through the GRIT Freedom Chair Pay it Forward Low Income Fund, which is endowed by private donations and contributes a sizable portion of the chair’s expense.

Serra got his chair Thursday morning.

“I’m just totally thrilled and, yeah, getting a little teared up because it’s just an amazing gift,” he told KOIN 6 News. “I’m really excited because I could have never afforded this on my own.”

He’s looking forward to getting outside, going to Mount Hood, the beach and having the freedom to do things more on his own.

“I’m just looking forward to getting in my chair and kind of going for it,” he said, “and not having to worry about some of the day-to-day stuff that kind of eats up my brain and takes up all my space.”

After all this time, the self-described outdoor-junkie is ready to go.

“It’s just good for my spirit and my health, I think, to be outside.”