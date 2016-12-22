Deputies: 3 critically hurt after husband rams car

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Three women were taken to the hospital with critical injuries after an early morning crash near Salem, deputies said.

The crash happened on Silverton Road NE and 76th Avenue NE around 6 a.m., according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Beki Tarupi, 25, was driving the car at the time, and 25-year-old Rinta Walliby and 31-year-old Dererene Lodge were passengers. Firefighters extricated 2 of the women from the car and the third had been ejected during the crash, deputies said.

They were all taken to Salem Hospital for treatment.

Investigators were reportedly “shocked” to learn Tarupi’s car had been rammed several times by another vehicle. Deputies determined Lodge’s husband, 32-year-old Rino Simion, chased down the car his wife was riding in, causing the crash.

Simion was arrested without incident at his Salem home, deputies said.

He was booked into Marion County Jail for first-degree domestic assault, 2 counts of first-degree assault, 3 counts of menacing, 3 counts of reckless endangering and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person.