Convicted felon killed by Clark County deputy ID’d

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The armed suspect shot to death by a Clark County deputy was a convicted felon driving a stolen vehicle with 2 loaded weapons and a large knife.

Paul J. Kolar was prowling a house in the 300 block of NW 289th on the morning of December 18, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call and found Kolar.

As Deputy Steve Fox approached, Kolar drew a gun and pointed it directly at the deputy, authorities said. Fox fired and hit Kolar several times.

Officers from Ridgefield and La Center arrived and gave Kolar first aid, but he died later at an area hospital.

Deputy Fox, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was not hurt.

The investigation also found Kolar had a stolen Jeep SUV and other stolen property from previous burglaries were found at the scene.

In a statement, Sheriff Chuck Atkins said: “There is little doubt Deputy Fox’s quick reaction when threatened with deadly force by this armed and dangerous individual, likely saved Deputy Fox’s life.”