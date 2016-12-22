WSDOT crews find body near I-205 Vancouver onramp

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The body of a man was found just off the onramp on northbound I-205 in Vancouver Thursday morning.

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation found the body around 8 a.m. about 20 feet off the onramp at westbound Mill Plain, WSP Trooper Will Finn told KOIN 6 News.

Finn added an acquaintance said the man was a transient from California who moved to the area about 18 months ago. At this time, no foul play is suspected, but Finn said the investigation will continue.

