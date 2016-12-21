Wednesday’s Child: Liberty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Liberty loves music and singing and asked pianist Michael Allan Harrison to teach her how to play “Frosty The Snowman.”

She told Michael she came up with a song for Halloween but was afraid of what people might say if she sang it. He told her she sings “right on key,” which is always “a great beginning to a song.”

Then she asked him to play her favorite Christmas song, “O Holy Night.”

Liberty, 12, has one Christmas wish: To find an adoptive home. She is Wednesday’s Child for December 21, 2016.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.