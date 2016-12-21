Dogs dead, family of 8 homeless after house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two dogs died and a family of 8 is left homeless after a house fire in Hillsboro on Wednesday morning.

A 15-year-old girl woke up to the sound of glass breaking and saw the smoke. She quickly woke up her sister-in-law who was sleeping in the next room with her 2-year-old, and a niece. All 4 safely evacuated the house through the bedroom windows and the teenager called 911 once they were outside.

The 22 firefighters who responded were able to knock down the fire on SE 28th Ave and NE Azalea Street in about 20 minutes after finding the source of the flames in the kitchen.

The Hillsboro Fire Department said there was no working fire alarm in the house and a toast was to blame for the fire.

Unfortunately, the family’s 2 dogs were in the house during the fire and died as a result.

The damage is estimated at $50,000 for the structure and $30,000 for contents.

“This family did a great job evacuating this house,” investigator Miguel Bautista said. “The used their windows to get out and kept the doors to the bedrooms closed keeping them free of smoke damage.”

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue reminds you to have and practice a home fire escape plan. That means know two ways out of every room in your house and have a designated meeting place a safe distance in front of house. And remember, when evacuating from a fire — ONCE OUTSIDE, DON’T GO BACK IN.