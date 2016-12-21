Tips to prevent road rage from escalating

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Road rage is something that people talk about and see happening a lot on the roads.

Police said Tuesday’s shooting on I-84 may have been a road rage incident, demonstrating how it can escalate.

The suspect, Joshua Constantine, nearly caused a crash with another car before firing a shot and injuring a child.

“It’s certainly a scary reminder of the things that can happen on a freeway when people are in a state of crisis or heightened emotional state behind the wheel,” Sgt. Pete Simpson.

In those situations, agencies like AAA and insurance companies offer simple tips to minimize your chance of becoming a victim. All are geared toward not engaging with the problem driver.

“If somebody else is driving aggressively gesturing shouting be sure to just let that go,” Matthew Conde with AAA said in a phone interview. “These things escalate and it can get very very serious in a hurry.”

They say it’s best to just ignore the other driver and try not to offend them. Don’t react emotionally with hand gestures and avoid eye contact.

“There’s not much problem solving that’s going to go on between two drivers in the middle of a traffic dispute,” Simpson said. “We advise people [to] create distance, back away, note the license plate, call 911 if its an emergency.”

Simpson says if you call police, provide a good description of the vehicle and a license plate number.

“Just keep your eyes on the road and ignore what people are doing,” Conde said. “People give up. If there’s not a fight to be had people generally give up and walk away.”