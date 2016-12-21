Suspects in crawl space during drugs, firearms bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people were arrested early Wednesday morning when police executed a search warrant at a Portland home where a man was illegally selling firearms, according to Gresham Police Dept.

SWAT officers were with Gresham police around 3 a.m. when they found 27-year-old Anthony Freeman hiding in a small crawl space beneath the home on the 4800 block of SE 104th Avenue.

Investigators determined Freeman was responsible for illegally selling firearms and took him into custody. The convicted felon is reportedly a self-proclaimed Brood gang member and is currently on parole, police said.

Four people initially left the home when officers executed the search warrant, and indicated that more people were still inside. SWAT members found a 2-year-old child alone in the basement and 5 more people hiding in the crawl space.

The 2-year-old was taken into protective custody.

Officers said they found one loaded handgun and a rifle at the scene in addition to a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine and heroin, according to police.

Freeman was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin and interfering with a police officer, in addition to an unrelated arrest warrant.

Aaron Smelser, 41, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and on an unrelated warrant.

Alexandria Kelley, 29, was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Joseph Freeman, 26, was arrested for interfering with a police officer and on an unrelated warrant.

Crystal Ramsay, 31, was arrested for interfering with a police officer.

Renee Vandegrift, 37, was arrested for interfering with a police officer and on a probation violation detainer.

Diana Teleguz, 18, was arrested for interfering with a police officer.

All 7 people were booked into Multnomah County Detention Center.