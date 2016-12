PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A small earthquake has been reported east of Salem, Oregon.

The U.S. Geological Survey website says the earthquake happened at 3 a.m., about nine miles from Sublimity – a small town west of Silver Falls State Park.

There have been no reports of damage, but Brenda Fuquay Chappell tells the Statesman Journal that windows and dishes rattled at her home in Lyons.

The magnitude 2.5 quake occurred about 11 miles beneath the surface.