Second teen in custody for Main City Park stabbing

Arrington was stabbed to death

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Gresham Police investigated a suspicious death of a man found at Main City Park on December 10, 2016. (KOIN)
Gresham Police investigated a suspicious death of a man found at Main City Park on December 10, 2016. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man found in Gresham’s Main City Park.

The second suspect has been taken into custody and is being held at a juvenile detention facility facing murder charges.

Another 16-year-old was taken into custody, also facing murder charges, on December 17.

James Issei Arrington in a mug shot from October 20, 2016. Arrington, 20, was found dead in a Gresham park, December 10, 2016 (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
James Issei Arrington in a mug shot from October 20, 2016. Arrington, 20, was found dead in a Gresham park, December 10, 2016 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The body of James Arrington was found face down near the baseball field in the park on December 10. The 20-year-old had been stabbed multiple times.

Arrington had been arrested on October 20, for a DUII and menacing.

Related Posts