Second teen in custody for Main City Park stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man found in Gresham’s Main City Park.

The second suspect has been taken into custody and is being held at a juvenile detention facility facing murder charges.

Another 16-year-old was taken into custody, also facing murder charges, on December 17.

The body of James Arrington was found face down near the baseball field in the park on December 10. The 20-year-old had been stabbed multiple times.

Arrington had been arrested on October 20, for a DUII and menacing.