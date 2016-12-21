Man wanted for dragging Salem officer with stolen car

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Police in Oregon are looking for a man they say dragged a police officer with a stolen car and drove the wrong way on several major roads.

Salem police spokesman Lt. Dave Okada tells The Statesman Journal that two police officers spotted a car that had been reported as stolen Monday afternoon. Officer Eric Moffitt tried to contact the driver through the passenger-side door, but the man suddenly put the car in reverse and dragged Moffitt about 15 feet before he was able to free himself.

Moffitt was hospitalized and later released.

Witnesses reported seeing the man driving the wrong way down several streets.

Officers and police dogs searched the area but did not find the man.