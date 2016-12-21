Salem man sentenced for rape of intoxicated woman

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A 29-year-old man convicted of raping an incapacitated woman has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

The Statesman Journal reports that Cristobal Felipe Sarmiento was sentenced Monday after a jury found him guilty of rape and sodomy.

Sarmiento was accused of sexually assaulting the woman at a June 2015 house party while she was intoxicated and unable to consent.

Court documents say Sarmiento told investigators both he and another man engaged in sexual acts with the victim. He admitted through a Spanish translator that he knew the woman was drunk but denied allegations that the sex was not consensual.

His attorneys asked a judge to exclude the statements, claiming there were inaccuracies and errors made during the translation. But a judge denied the request.