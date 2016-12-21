Redmond woman, 24, killed in Hwy 97 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old Redmond woman was killed on Tuesday night in a crash on Highway 97 in Deschutes County.

Kylee Bruce was killed when the 2006 Saturn Ion she was driving lost control while passing another car. The Saturn slid sideways into the northbound lanes where it was t-boned by a 2005 Pontiac. It was then struck by a 2017 BMW.

The drivers of the other cars invovled were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

Oregon State Police is seeking witnesses to the crash. Any persons who may have seen the crash occur is asked to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555.