Power lines down after train-truck crash in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between a train and a semi-truck downed multiple power lines in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening, officials said.

The collision on NE 11th Avenue and Lombard street happened just before 6 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said. The train hit the trailer portion of the semi-truck, and the drivers were able to escape without injuries.

Several power lines fell across Lombard Street, according to PF&R, but the train did not derail.

Power had to be shut off following the crash, and according to Pacific Power, 211 customers were still without power as of 11 p.m.

It is unclear when the power will be turned back on.

Lombard Street will likely be closed from NE MLK Jr. Blvd. to 15th Ave. for several hours for repairs and an investigation.

NE 11th/Lombard: power outages in immediate area due to downed lines;unknown down time. Avoid traveling this area if possible. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/pm7W9D84B2 — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 22, 2016

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.